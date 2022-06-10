Vintage Energy Ltd (
The PRL 211 Joint Venture now comprises the following equity holders and interests: Vintage 50% and Operator; Bridgeport 25%; and Metgasco 25%.
PRL 211 is located close to existing Cooper Basin producing gas fields and infrastructure and contains the Odin gas field, discovered in May 2021 and flow tested in September/October 2021. Odin is mapped to extend into ATP 2021, a licence sharing identical participants and equity interests to PRL 211, and which holds the Vali gas field. The Odin-1 discovery well is to be completed as a gas producer in the forthcoming well completion campaign announced in the Vali operational update on 25 May 2022.
*To view the Location Map, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2B3BR9T9
About Vintage Energy Ltd
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.
ContactNeil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General