Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) announces completion of the transaction announced 29 March 2022, for acquisition of Beach Energy Ltd.'s 15% interest in the Cooper Basin licence PRL 211 by Vintage and the other interest holders in the licence, Metgasco Ltd and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd.

The PRL 211 Joint Venture now comprises the following equity holders and interests: Vintage 50% and Operator; Bridgeport 25%; and Metgasco 25%.

PRL 211 is located close to existing Cooper Basin producing gas fields and infrastructure and contains the Odin gas field, discovered in May 2021 and flow tested in September/October 2021. Odin is mapped to extend into ATP 2021, a licence sharing identical participants and equity interests to PRL 211, and which holds the Vali gas field. The Odin-1 discovery well is to be completed as a gas producer in the forthcoming well completion campaign announced in the Vali operational update on 25 May 2022.

*To view the Location Map, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2B3BR9T9


About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

    

Contact

Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au



Link: Completion of PRL 211 acquisition


Related Companies

Vintage Energy Ltd

Metgasco Limited
         

Beach Energy Limited
            


Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General

Beach Energy Limited

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Operations Update

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Otway Basin, Vali and Odin Prospect Update

Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) and AWE Ltd (ASX:AWE) to Present at the 194th Sydney Mining Club

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Monthly Drilling Report - November

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Annual General Meeting 29 November 2013


Read More

Metgasco Limited

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Cervantes-1 Rig Mobilising

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Vali-3 Update

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Odin-1 Gas Discovery to be Cased for Production

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Odin-1 Operations Update

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Operations Update


Read More

Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Ministerial Approval Received for PRL 211 Acquisition

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Vali Operational Update

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Corporate Update Presentation May 2022

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Executes Tie-In Agreement with the South Australian Cooper Basin JV

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) FY22 Q3 Quarterly Activities Report


Read More