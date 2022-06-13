Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Michael Rowley, the President and CEO of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE)(OTCMKTS:PGEZF)(FRA:5D32).

Group Ten Metals Announces Name Change to Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that, effective at market opening on June 13, 2022, the common shares of the Company will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name "Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp." to better reflect the commodity suite of battery, catalytic and precious metals at the Company's flagship Stillwater West project in Montana, USA. The project hosts a total of eight metals (nickel, cobalt, chromium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium and ruthenium) designated as critical by the United States government with a mandate to secure domestic supplies based on economic and national security concerns. Stillwater West also hosts significant copper resources.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110673/pge


About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

     

Contact

T: +1 (604) 357-4790
Toll Free: 1-888-432-0075
E: info@grouptenmetals.com
www.criticalminerals.com
Chris Ackerman
chris@criticalminerals.com



Link: Ellis Martin: Name Change for Major Battery Metals and Platinum Group Elements Company in a Premiere US Mining District


The Ellis Martin Report
  

