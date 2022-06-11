ABN Newswire

PDAC: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.PDAD 2022 will now be hosted in person in Toronto from June 13-15 and online on June 28, 29:RegistrationSaturday, June 11, 2022Onsite registration opens at 7am on Level 600 of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.Registration HoursThe Registration Counters are open Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12: 7am - 6pm and Monday, June 13 - Wednesday, June 15: 7am - 5pm.Short Course tickets (if available)Tickets may be purchased at the Ticket Sales Counter on Level 600 of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.Want to save time?- Pre-register in advance!- Pick up your attendee and exhibitor passes on Saturday, June 11, before the convention opens.Avoid lineupsFriday, June 10QR Codes will be emailed to all paid attendees and exhibitors with a valid email address. Use this QR code to take advantage of the Express Check In Counters.Mobile experienceUse your mobile device to add sessions to your calendar and browse up-to-date convention information including:- Programming- Events & Networking- Exhibitor lists- And more...PDAC 2022: The world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention*To view registration details, please visit:About PDACThe Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 7,500 members around the world in all sectors of the mining industry PDAC's mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable minerals industry. As the trusted representative of the sector, PDAC encourages best practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance.

nancy@abnnewswire.net Nancy MassicotteBusiness Development DirectorABN NewswireVancouver - Office: +1-604-507-3377Vancouver - Cell: +1-604-315-1455nancy@abnnewswire.net