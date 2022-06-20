Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM), a leading voice communications software provider, will hold an investor event on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 at 10:30 am (AEST) to present 'the stronger, faster, bigger Symbio'.

Symbio Holdings CEO and Co-Founder Rene Sugo and members of the Symbio executive team will present a business and strategy update, providing further insight into the Asian expansion, product demonstrations and inviting industry expert guests to discuss the global CPaaS and UCaaS opportunities.

Shareholders will be able to watch the Investor Day live via webcast.

To Register for the virtual event, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2XX77AAU


About Symbio Holdings Limited

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates. Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global

  

Contact

Miki Kando
Executive Assistant to CEO and CTO
Phone: +61-422-832-852
Email: investor@symbio.global

Investor contact:
Amy Piek, Cannings Strategic Communications
Phone: +61-447-617-676
Email: apiek@canningscomms.com.au



Link: Symbio Investor Day


Related Companies

Symbio Holdings Limited


Related Industry Topics:
E-Commerce and Mobile Consumers General IT General Advertising & Media

Symbio Holdings Limited

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) Morgan Stanley Alpha ex-100 Conference Presentation

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) Appointment of Leanne Heywood as Board Member

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) Reports 1H22 Results and Reaffirms Guidance

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) 2022 Half Year Results Date and Webinar

Boardroom Ventures to Acquire Express Virtual Meetings from Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) - Increases B2B Customer Base and Secures Telco Supply Chain


Read More