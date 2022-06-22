Investor presentation to be presented by Sayona Mining Limited's (
*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B96Q92BN
About Sayona Mining Limited
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au
ContactPaul Crawford
Company Secretary
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au
Link: Investor Presentation
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Materials General Mining Lithium