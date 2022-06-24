Nancy Massicotte interview with Troy Nazarewicz, Investor Relations Manager of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) (FRA:FMP) (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca


About Fortune Minerals Limited

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) (FRA:FMP) (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) is a North American development stage mining company and past producer. Fortune is currently focused on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories that will produce a bulk concentrate for shipment to a refinery that the Company plans to construct in southern Canada.

  

Contact

Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
www.irprocommunications.com
t: +1 604-507-3377
e: nancy@irprocommunications.com



