Nancy Massicotte interview with David Tafel, CEO of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR)(OTCMKTS:PFFOF)(FRA:POTA) live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca

To watch the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110811/por


About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR) (OTCMKTS:PFFOF) (FRA:POTA) is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. It's critical metals projects include the (drill-ready) Yergo Lithium property which encompasses the entire Aparejos Salar, located within the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle" in Argentina, as well as three Ontario, Canada lithium projects- Allison Lake North (Red Lake), Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake (Ignace).

    

Contact

Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
www.irprocommunications.com
t: +1 604-507-3377
e: nancy@irprocommunications.com





Related Companies

Portofino Resources Inc.

PDAC
     

IR Pro Communications Inc.


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Investor Relations

IR Pro Communications Inc.

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Opus One Gold Corporation (CVE:OOR) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Orford Mining Corporation (CVE:ORM) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Windfall Geotek Inc. (CNSX:WIN) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interview with Paul Gill, CEO of Pampa Metals Corp. (CNSX:PM) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario


Read More

PDAC

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Opus One Gold Corporation (CVE:OOR) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Orford Mining Corporation (CVE:ORM) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Windfall Geotek Inc. (CNSX:WIN) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interview with Paul Gill, CEO of Pampa Metals Corp. (CNSX:PM) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario


Read More