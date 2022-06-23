Nancy Massicotte interview with Louis Morin, CEO of Nancy Massicotte Interviews Opus One Gold Corporation (CVE:OOR) (OTCMKTS:GFKRF) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca

To watch the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110818/oor


About Opus One Gold Corporation

During the past five years, Opus One Gold Corporation (CVE:OOR) (OTCMKTS:GFKRF) has developed an area play in the Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron gold district of the Abitibi Greenstrone Belt of Quebec. The company holds a large land package that is highly prospective for gold as illustrated by its discovery on the Noyell project.

    

Contact

Louis Morin
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +1-514-591-398

Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
www.irprocommunications.com
t: +1 604-507-3377
e: nancy@irprocommunications.com



