The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca
To watch the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110818/oor
About Opus One Gold Corporation
During the past five years, Opus One Gold Corporation (CVE:OOR) (OTCMKTS:GFKRF) has developed an area play in the Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron gold district of the Abitibi Greenstrone Belt of Quebec. The company holds a large land package that is highly prospective for gold as illustrated by its discovery on the Noyell project.
ContactLouis Morin
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +1-514-591-398
Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
www.irprocommunications.com
t: +1 604-507-3377
e: nancy@irprocommunications.com
