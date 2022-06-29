Nova Minerals Limited (
Anna was the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of McEwen Mining Inc. (
Anna currently sits on the board and serves as the Audit Chair of Integra Resources Corp. (
Ms. Anna Ladd-Kruger commented: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Nova Mineral's world class team that complements my values of courage, creativity, and collaboration. My experience in multiple major North American mining projects will further contribute as the Company continues to progress and develop the exciting Estelle Gold Trend!"
Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: "Having known Anna for quite some time now the Board is excited that Anna has accepted our offer to join the Nova team as we grow. With more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry, Anna's strong financial background and experience, particularly transitioning Trevali Mining from a junior exploration mining company to a mid-tier producer, will be invaluable as we continue on our path to production and continue to increase resources at the Estelle Gold Trend, with our ultimate goal of becoming the next tier one, global gold producer."
Mr. Louie Simens will step back into Executive Director role from the current interim Chairman position held.
About Nova Minerals Limited
Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.
Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.
ContactNova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au
