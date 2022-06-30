Join Ellis Martin or a conversation with Ali Haji, the CEO of ION Energy (OTCMKTS:IONCF) (CVE:ION) (FRA:5YB). Ion Energy is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars, which includes the Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran Project.

ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licencse awarded in Mongolia. ION Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium.

