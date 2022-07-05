Join Ellis Martin now for a conversation with Aneel Waraich the Executive Vice President and Director of Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF)(TSE:STGO)(FRA:2J9). We take a look at a demonstrated explorer, developer and gold producer in Mongolia employing approximately 250 individuals locally. Production costs all in are about $750-800 per ounce.

About Steppe Gold Ltd

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSE:STGO) (OTCMKTS:STPGF) (FRA:2J9) is Mongolia's premier precious metals company and is projected to produce over 100,000 ounces of gold from the current operational oxide zone of the ATO Gold Mine this year in 2022 and in 2023. The Company also completed a feasibility study into expansion of the ATO Gold Mine to approximately 100,000 ounces of gold per annum from the development of underlying fresh rock ores.

     

