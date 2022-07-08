Manufacturing company Veratin Limited (
The patent covers the product and method claims for the company's flagship product, Verigrow(R).
Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "This is exciting news for us. Japan is a major agricultural producing country, and the grant will support our future efforts to capitalise on that market".
The patent is owned by Veratin and has previously been granted in South Africa. Veratin has additional patent pending applications covering similar subjecting matter in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, Indonesia, New Zealand and the United States.
About Veratin Limited
Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.
ContactDr Ramiz Boulos
Executive Chairman
Ramiz.boulos@veratin.com.au
Link: Patent granted
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics: