Manufacturing company Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is pleased to announce its patent, "Organic fertiliser and soil conditioner containing keratin" has been granted in Japan (Patent Application No. 2019-511535).

The patent covers the product and method claims for the company's flagship product, Verigrow(R).

Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "This is exciting news for us. Japan is a major agricultural producing country, and the grant will support our future efforts to capitalise on that market".

The patent is owned by Veratin and has previously been granted in South Africa. Veratin has additional patent pending applications covering similar subjecting matter in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, Indonesia, New Zealand and the United States.


About Veratin Limited

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.

   

Contact

Dr Ramiz Boulos
Executive Chairman
Ramiz.boulos@veratin.com.au



