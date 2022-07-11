Manufacturing company Veratin Limited (
The trademark is owned by Veratin and has previously been registered in Australia.
About Veratin Limited
Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.
ContactDr Ramiz Boulos
Executive Chairman
Ramiz.boulos@veratin.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics: