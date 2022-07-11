Manufacturing company Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is pleased to announce it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its trademark "Verigrow" (Trademark Serial number 90816820).

The trademark is owned by Veratin and has previously been registered in Australia.


About Veratin Limited

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.

   

Contact

Dr Ramiz Boulos
Executive Chairman
Ramiz.boulos@veratin.com.au



Link: Verigrow trademark allowance in US


Related Companies

Veratin Limited


Related Industry Topics:

Veratin Limited

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) Adds Granted Patent in Japan

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) New Product Release - Verigrow Foliar Spray

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) Sales Representative

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) Broadacre Trial Results


Read More