Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Scott Petsel, President of Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF). Mr. Petsel comments on the potentially positive implications for Metallic from the acquisition of neighboring Alexco Silver (NYSE:AXU) by Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL). He also updates our audience on both the Keno Silver and La Plata Projects.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110984/mmg


About Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF) is a growth stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects within under explored districts proven to produce top-tier assets. The company's objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Their core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources.

Metallic's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt. The company is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration.

 

Contact

Chris Ackerman
VP Corporate Development
E: cackerman@mmgsilver.com
W: www.metalic-minerals.com
T: +1-604-629-7800 ext. 1
Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420



