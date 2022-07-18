Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has gas reserves and resources in the Cooper Basin close to infrastructure supplying the east coast domestic energy market with a gas supply agreement with AGL till end-2026.

The company is fully funded for exploration and capital works program and has an acreage portfolio spanning a range of maturities in the Cooper/Eromanga, Otway, Galilee and Bonaparte basins.

Vintage's management team and board has deep and proven experience in value creation through the discovery and development of oil and gas.

*To view the Update Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/DTWBPOAT


About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

    

Contact

Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au



Link: Corporate update July 2022


