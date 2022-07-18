Vintage Energy Ltd (
The company is fully funded for exploration and capital works program and has an acreage portfolio spanning a range of maturities in the Cooper/Eromanga, Otway, Galilee and Bonaparte basins.
Vintage's management team and board has deep and proven experience in value creation through the discovery and development of oil and gas.
*To view the Update Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/DTWBPOAT
About Vintage Energy Ltd
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.
ContactNeil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General