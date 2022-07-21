Infinity Stone's mission is to be a one-stop-shop, single sources supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring majority interest in critical minerals projects in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.
With 6 projects in mining friendly jurisdictions such as Quebec and Toronto, Infinity Stone's portfolio includes lithium, graphite, copper, gold, platinum and palladium.
To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/111090/gems
About Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp's (CNSX:GEMS) (OTCMKTS:TLOOF) mission is to be a one-stop-shop, single sources supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring majority interest in critical minerals projects in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.
ContactZayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
E: zayn@altuscapital.ca
T: 778-938-3367
W: https://www.infinitystone.ventures
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper Platinum