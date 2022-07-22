BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar where management will provide an investor update presentation and an overview of the Q4 FY2022 Quarterly Activities Appendix 4C report. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 4.30 pm AEST / 2.30 pm AWST on Wednesday 27 July 2022.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: BetMakers Technology Group Limited Q4 FY22 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Investor Webinar
Presenters: Chief Executive Officer, Todd Buckingham, Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Pullin, and Chief Operating

Officer, Jake Henson
Date and Time: Wednesday 27 July at 4.30pm AEST / 2.30pm AWST
Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration

To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/43B91G2O

After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand. See contact details below.


About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.

    

Contact

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618



