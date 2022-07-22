Manufacturing company Veratin Limited (
The subject matter of the invention relates to the biodegradable polymer the Company is commercialising for use in plant pots and other products. Veratin has an exclusive license to use the IP which has been inlicensed from and is assigned to Boulos & Cooper Labs Pty Ltd, a related entity of Dr Ramiz Boulos.
Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.
