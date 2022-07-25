Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Blaine Monaghan, the President and CEO of Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEXZF)(CVE:PEX) as the company is undergoing the largest ever drill program at the Kliyul Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in north-central British Columbia, Canada with a planned 6000mt program using two diamond drill rigs.


About Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge will continue to search for projects that offer discovery opportunity in our regions of expertise.

   

Contact

Blaine Monaghan
President and CEO
T: +1 (604) 687-4951
E: bmonaghan@pacificridgeexploration.com
W: www.pacificridgeexploration.com



Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report
  

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper

The Ellis Martin Report

