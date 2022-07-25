About Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge will continue to search for projects that offer discovery opportunity in our regions of expertise.
ContactBlaine Monaghan
President and CEO
T: +1 (604) 687-4951
E: bmonaghan@pacificridgeexploration.com
W: www.pacificridgeexploration.com
Related Companies
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper