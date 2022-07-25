Join Ellis Martin for a conversation Miles Rideout, the VP of Exploration for Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp, (CVE:LIT) (OTCMKTS:PNXLF). Mr. Rideout reviews the company's projects in Argentina and prospects for further exploration, development, future potential partners and off-take end user targets.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/111124/lit


About Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (CVE:LIT) (OTCMKTS:PNXLF) is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and a strong track record of government and community relations.

    

Contact

T: +1-604-687-1828
E: info@argentinalithium.com
Sean Perger
VP of Corporate Development
W: www.argentinalithium.com



The Ellis Martin Report
  

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.


