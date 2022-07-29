Yandal Resources Ltd (
The Company is aggressively exploring its portfolio of highly prospective 100% owned gold projects located in the Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts in Western Australia (Figure 1*).
Results continue to demonstrate potential for new gold discoveries at multiple prospects in WA - major new drilling program set to commence
HIGHLIGHTS
Gordons Project
Malone Prospect
- Encouraging drill intercepts received from drilling during the quarter including:
o 7.00m @ 2.2g/t Au from 271.00m including 1.00m @ 6.9g/t Au (YRLDD021)
o 4.00m @ 2.3g/t Au from 87.00m including 1.00m @ 5.5g/t Au (YRLDD022)
- Holes were following up previous high-grade intercepts including 5m @ 7.7g/t Au from 210m (YRLRC0727)
Meuleman Prospect
- Initial result of 4m @ 5.1g/t Au from 44m including 2m @ 9.7g/t Au (YRLRC0823)
- Single first pass RC hole adjacent to Alderman Felsic-Mafic contact
- Prospect is mostly untested and remains open north and south and down-dip
Zoehrer Prospect
- 12m @ 2.3g/t Au from 184m including 1m @ 8.4g/t Au (YRLRC806)
- Located 1.6km NW along strike from Gordon-Sirdar mine
Ironstone Well and Barwidgee Projects
- Heritage approval received to commence RC and Aircore drill testing of key targets
- Major drilling program scheduled for an August 2022 start testing a range of early stage to advanced prospects including high-grade Sims Find and Cash.
Mt McClure Project
- Results received from earlier RC programs confirm that mineralised horizons beneath historic open cuts continue at least 240m down-dip.
- RC and AC programs testing strike extensions, footwall and structural targets to commence in August 2022
Corporate
- The Company had $3.73m in cash and cash equivalents available at the end of the Quarter.
