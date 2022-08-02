Join Ellis Martin for a Discussion with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK)(OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1) as the company is in the midst of an ongoing drill program at the MPD Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Drill results expected soon!

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/111245/kdk


About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.

The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.

Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.

    

Contact

Nancy Curry
VP Corporate Development
E: ncurry@kodiakcoppercorp.com
T: +1 (604) 646-8362



Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report
  

Kodiak Copper Corp.
             


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Financial General Mining Gold Copper

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) Provides Update on 2022 Exploration Program at MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Southern British Columbia

Ellis Martin Report - Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) Intersects Shallow Higher-Grade Copper Gold Mineralization in First Holes at Dillard

Ellis Martin: Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) Adds Second Drill Rig at MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Southern British Columbia

Ellis Martin: Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) Closes Oversubscribed Upsized Bought Deal Financing and Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$9.6M

Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) Extends the Central Gate Zone to East and at Depth: 150 m of 0.69% CuEq within 372 m of 0.47% CuEq


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Sourcing from the Prolific Lithium Triangle. An Interview with Miles Rideout

Ellis Martin Report: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (CVE:PEX) Planning to Become British Columbia's Leading Copper-Gold Exploration Company

Ellis Martin Report: ION Energy Ltd (CVE:ION) Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results From Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

Ellis Martin Report: Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CNSX:GEMS) Lithium, Graphite, Copper and PGEs in Eastern Canada

Ellis Martin Report: Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE) Reports High Grade Mineral Intervals at Stillwater West Project in Montana


Read More