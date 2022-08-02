Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited (NSX:AG1) is pleased to advise that the public offering of up to 21,428,571 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.35 each (Offer) successfully closed on Friday, 29 July 2022, receiving applications from 312 investors for a total of $5,061,816 representing 14,462,331 Shares.

The Shares are expected be allotted on or around Thursday, 4 August 2022 in accordance with the Offer timetable below, once all other conditions for the Company's admission to ASX have been satisfied.

The process of delisting from NSX will run in parallel to the Company's application for admission to ASX, which will be subject to satisfying the admission requirements of ASX. Investors are cautioned that there can be no certainty that such application will be successful.

Event and Dates

Issue of Shares under the Offer
Suspension of trading of the Company's Shares on NSX
4 August 2022

Delist from NSX
8 August 2022

Despatch of Holding Statements
8 August 2022

Admission to the official list of ASX
10 August 2022

Shares to commence quotation on ASX
12 August 2022

These dates are indicative only and may change without notice. The Board may vary these dates without notice. Any change to the key dates will be announced to NSX and will be subject to applicable laws.


About Australia Sunny Glass Group Ltd

Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited (NSX:AG1) seeks to establish itself as a supplier of premium treated glass products to the construction industry in Australia, including in the residential and commercial building markets.

 

Link: Results of Public Offer


