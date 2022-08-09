The Board of Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Michael Hansel as a non-executive Director of the Company.

Michael is a Corporate Partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers specialising in mergers and acquisitions, capital raisings, due diligence, takeovers, joint ventures, corporate restructuring and private equity transactions. Michael acts for a number of ASX-listed entities in the resources sector.

He is a Director of ASX-listed Austral Resources Limited (ASX:AR1) since February 2022 and was previously a Director of ASX-listed Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI).

Michael is consistently recognised by a leading corporate business and commercial lawyer by various legal publications, including Doyle's Guide and The Best Lawyers(TM) as a leading Australian practitioner in Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions and Commercial Law.

Executive Chairman Tom Pickett welcomed Michael's appointment stating that "as the company moves along its growth trajectory, we look forward to Michael's experience and skills in assisting the Board navigate the next stage of its growth."


About Cannindah Resources Limited

Cannindah Resources Limited is an ASX-listed (ASX:CAE) Queensland, Australia-based exploration and resource development company. We are focused on copper and gold mineral exploration, evaluation, and progressing various mineral projects.

Cannindah's goal is to preserve shareholder wealth and grow the value of the flagship asset with prudent exploration methods. Our focus is to progress further exploration work at the Piccadilly Project and review the possible strategies for Mount Cannindah Project.

 

Contact

Tom Pickett
Executive Chairman
T: +61-7-5557-8791



Link: Appointment of Director


Related Companies

Metro Mining Ltd
            

Cannindah Resources Limited

Austral Resources Australia Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Energy General Financial General Materials General Mining Copper

Austral Resources Australia Ltd

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) Maiden Mineral Resource at Enterprise

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) Drilling at Flying Horse Confirms 14m @ 2.39% Cu

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) Lady Colleen Drilling Update

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) June 2022 Quarterly Report

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) Change of Management


Read More

Cannindah Resources Limited

Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE) Quarterly Activities Report

Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE) Hole 11 Continues to Impress

Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE) Hole 11 Delivers Exceptional Width and Grade of Cu and AU


Read More

Metro Mining Ltd

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Secures $8.9 Million for Bauxite Hills

Asian Equities News 2015-08-10: Major Bauxite Offtake Agreement with Xinfa Group

Asian Activities Report for November 18, 2011: MetroCoal Limited (ASX:MTE) Increases Inferred Coal Resource of the Columboola Project to 1.297 Billion Tonnes

Metallica Minerals Limited (ASX:MLM) Update On Investments And Cash Position

Metallica Minerals Limited (ASX:MLM) Update On Cash Position And Listed Investments


Read More