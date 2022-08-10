The Directors of Circle International Holdings Limited (
CIRCLE's most significant activities in Q4 2022 centered on the robust refinement of technical development, and critical beta-testing of the NEO CONNECT software product and brand. It aims to provide a unified digital platform with a shared design language that connected to customer devices to permit CIRCLE to support both its present and future customer user journey by reducing the purchase, data acquisition, selling and support friction, and providing to CIRCLE with more robust business cases to prioritise certain elements and new products based on the anonymous data received by growth in the NEO CONNECT ecosystem illustrated in the diagram shown below.
NEO CONNECT SOFTWARE FOR DRIVING CLIENT GROWTH & INTRODUCE PRODUCT LINES REFLECTING DEMAND
Among its reasons for being developed is to reduce store cost base scaling and onboarding new clients digitally, enhance the delivery of after-sale support, and use anonymous data from NEO CONNECT to assist various components of our business. These include improving service satisfaction, supporting the service, renewal and upgrade cycle, and integrating new options with insurance, data and funding bundles tailored to our customers' benefit.
This provides convenient consumer end-to-end products, reducing costs, and attracting growing its customer base. NEO CONNECT intends to build optionality for customers that support the business case to allocate capital and R&D across our business to deliver robust and sustainable growth and not impact our standards of service or quality control.
NEO CONNECT (Beta Technology)
CIRCLE commenced the beta deployment with trialing with partner vendors in major cities. Management believes that based on trialing and results to date, that over time NEO CONNECT will form the core asset to drive the Company's next stage while underpinning its ambitions for broadening its' services as far as the metrics like revenue and profitability but also enhance brand and customer loyalty.
CIRCLE provided the technology platform development, marketing and training that is critical for our partner vendors, particularly during the BETA phase where the full Standard Operating Procedures and operational limitations are still being meticulously document through practical use and scenarios.
The subsidiaries have focused R&D efforts to digitalizing their roles and contributing toward NEO CONNECT. In the Beta testing, MPS Telecommunication Sdn Bhd (MPS) and One Mobile Care (OMC) are to engage with third parties seamlessly in a manner that lowers the cost for each, while providing valuable data.
The next step to NEO CONNECT brand commercialization, starting with the brand partners as the pillar-toend to both promote the brand that can reduce their cost base recognition by end-users including the end consumer on one side and from the CIRCLE and shareholder side to attract even further global brands and their authorized brand stores for providing sales support and services to such as with recent successes.
CIRCLE is recruiting approximately one hundred (100) new brand partners to deliver the quality products and services to our customers as before, but additionally via NEO CONNECT as it begins to roll out.
Operational activities at present include developing brand marketing plans to reward to our partner store vendors to look at rebranding in their outlets to heavily reflect NEO-CONNECT progressively over the coming year.
QUARTERLY CASH POSITION
Cash on hand on 30 June 2022 was AUD 1,155,000.
