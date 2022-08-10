Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (ASX:BTH) has 2000+ customer deployments (90+ of the Fortune 500), over 1,000,000 licensed users, an established business in North America and an emerging business in the UK and European markets.

Bigtincan has achieved >$120m in Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) at 30 June 2022, representing 126% year on year ARR growth.

Bigtincan is an industry leading, fully native platform:

- One of few providers offering all 3 core capabilities; content, training and coaching, and engagement

- Bigtincan's recent results show strong organic growth and acquisition track record

