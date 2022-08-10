Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is focussed on exploring and developing its 100%-owned Belara (NSW) and Bullabulling (WA) base and precious metals projects

Belara is the current focus:

- Massive sulphide mineralisation intersected in multiple drill holes- of higher grade, for all metals, than in the historic model

- Significant recent drill results include:

o BLRC013: 7.0 m at 2.22% Zn, 2.54% Cu, 0.63% Pb, 36.87 g/t Ag and 0.67 g/t Au from 78.0m,

- including 3.0m at 4.73% Zn, 5.85% Cu, 1.30% Pb, 82.60 g/t Ag and 1.5 g/t Au

o BLRC011: 17.0 m at 0.94% Zn, 0.52% Cu, 0.27% Pb, 10.79 g/t Ag and 0.21 g/t Au, from 81.0 m in BLRC011

- including 3.0m at 3.84% Zn, 1.15% Cu, 1.10% Pb, 43.87 g/t Ag and 0.77 g/t Au from 81m.

- Significant historical drill results include:

o B021: 9.0m at 4.91% Zn, 0.42% Cu, 1.90% Pb, 62.33 g/t Ag, 0.37 g/t Au from 307.9m.

o B033: 16.5m at 2.30% Zn, 0.44% Cu, 0.96% Pb, 35.69 g/t Ag, 0.49 g/t Au from 337.0m.

- Historical Mining - Belara reported average mining grades of up to 3% to 5% Cu, 2.0 g/t Au to 4.5 g/t Au, and 2 oz Ag to 3 oz Ag.

- Bullabulling prospectivity modelling maps high priority drilling targets

*To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/441CF7N8


About Belararox Limited

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.

  

Contact

Managing Director
Belararox Limited
arvind.misra@belararox.com.au

Dannika Warburton
Investability
+61 401 094 261
dannika@investability.com.au



