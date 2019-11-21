Highlights
- Commitments received from existing and new institutional and sophisticated investors for a well-supported A$12 million Placement
- Funds will be used for exploration drilling in Empire's 100% owned EP187 tenement in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory and for working capital
Placement
Empire will issue 30 million fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.40 per share, representing approximately 12.9% of the shares on issue (on a pre-Placement basis), pursuant to its existing capacity under ASX listing Rule 7.1. All new shares, once issued, will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares.
Morgans Corporate Limited and Blue Ocean Equities Limited acted as joint lead managers and joint book runners to the Placement.
Use of proceeds
Funds raised from the placement will be used to progress exploration activities in the Company's 100% owned EP187 tenement in the Beetaloo Basin including the drilling of the Company's first exploration well in EP187 targeting the Velkerri Shale.
2D seismic data recently acquired by Empire in EP187 is currently being processed and interpreted, the results of which will determine final locations for exploration drilling scheduled to commence in the 2020 dry season (subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and rig availability).
The balance of the funds raised will be utilised for working capital.
Alex Underwood, Managing Director of Empire, said:
"The Board and management team of Empire appreciate the support of existing and new shareholders in this capital raising. With our company's balance sheet now well capitalised, we are well positioned to continue building the value of our world-class shale properties in the Beetaloo and McArthur Basins through disciplined exploration investment.
Our preparation for the EP187 2020 drilling program targeting the liquids-rich gas window of the Velkerri Shale is progressing well and is now fully funded.
Substantial appraisal activities by our neighbours in these basins are already underway and expected to continue throughout 2019 and 2020.
Empire shareholders are well placed to benefit as these world class shale basins are explored, appraised and ultimately commercialised."
About Empire Energy Group Ltd
Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a conventional oil and natural gas producer with operations in Appalachia (New York and Pennsylvania) and the MidCon (Kansas and Oklahoma).
The Company has over 14.5 million acres in the McArthur & Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory, both of which are considered highly prospective for large shale oil and gas resources. Work undertaken by the Company over the past 5 years demonstrates that the Central Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, is highly prospective, with key similarities to those extending through Oman, Siberia and Southern China and which contain resources of billions of barrels of oil equivalent.
ContactEmpire Energy Group Ltd
E: info@empiregp.net
T: +61-2-9251-1846
F: +61-2-9251-0244
WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net
FINANCE VIDEO: Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG) CEO Alex Underwood Explains the Energy Opportunity in the Northern Territory
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General