The Company is pleased to advise that ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of ISS, has given ISX a "Prime" rating following the completion of the rating process.
According to the rating methodology, the "Prime" rating is attributed to companies with an overall rating/environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance above the sectorspecific threshold. This includes fulfilling ambitious absolute performance requirements.
The assessment of a company's management of ESG issues is based on approximately 100 sector-specific criteria. The areas of assessment include: Environment Impact, Climate Change Strategy, Human Rights, Suppliers, and Governance including Board Independence and Business Ethics.
"This is an independent ratings review that has been conducted by one of the biggest and most respected rating firms in the world," said CEO John Karantzis.
"Every aspect of our business, from our disclosures to the way we do business has been examined and it is a credit to the iSignthis team that we have been given this "Prime" rating."
More information about ISS ESG Corporate Rating can be found at:
https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/corporate-rating/
About ISS
Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) is the world's leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment (RI) solutions for asset owners, asset managers, hedge funds, and asset service providers. ISS's solutions include: objective governance research and recommendations; RI data, analytics, and research, end-to-end proxy voting and distribution solutions, turnkey securities class-action claims management, and reliable global governance data and modeling tools.
Institutional clients turn to ISS to apply their corporate governance views, identify environmental, social and governance risk, and manage their complete proxy voting needs on a global basis.
ISS is a global company with more than 1,800 employees spread across 30 offices in 13 countries. ISS covers approximately 44,000 meetings in 115 countries yearly, delivering proxy research and vote recommendations while working closely with clients to execute more than 10.2 million ballots representing 4.2 trillion shares. ISS' RI research covers more than 20,000 companies across the globe.
ISS ESG is the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS). The products and services offered by ISS ESG are designed to assist institutional investors in developing and integrating responsible investing policies into their strategies, researching, analyzing and screening for company performance, and supporting engagement and communication.
About iSignthis Ltd
Australian Securities and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is the global RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.
By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 4.2Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to meet the Customer Due Diligence requirements of AML regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. Paydentity(TM) has now onboarded and verified more than 1.5m persons to an AML KYC standard.
iSignthis Paydentity(TM) service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business. iSignthis' subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, and Australia.
ISXPay(R) is a principal member of Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Diners, Discover, (China) Union Pay International and JCB International, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including SEPA, Poli Payments, Sofort, Trustly, WeChat, AliPay and others.
UAB Baltic Banking Service, a wholly owned subsidiary of iSignthis Ltd, provides API based access to SEPA Core, SEPA Instant and SEPA business scheme, for neobanks, banks, credit unions and emoney institutions, and provides a bridge to the Central Bank of Lithuania's CENTROLink service.
