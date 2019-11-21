Summary:
- World first, highly differentiated technology, with protected IP
- >$200M growing target market, very large adjacent markets
- Dramatically increasing partner pipeline, 34 developer kits sold
- Rapidly scaling production to over 5 million chips per year
- Partner opportunity conversion, three executed licenceand supply agreements and Bluechiip Enabled products in manufacture
- Initial repeat revenues with FY19 sales $1.02M, 82% growth Y.O.Y
- Orders in hand with supply agreement over $US11.6 million ($A15.9 million) with Labcon
- $9.1m Capital Raised in October/November 2019
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SQ5KKM2B
About Bluechiip Ltd
Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) has developed a wireless tracking solution for the healthcare and life science, security, defence and manufacturing industries which represents a generational change from current methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D) and microelectronic integrated circuit (IC)-based RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).
The unique tag is based on MEMS technology and contains no electronics. The tag can either be embedded or manufactured into a storage product, such as vials or bags. Easy identification, along with any associated information from the tag such as temperature can be detected by a reader, which can also sense the temperature of the tagged items. The traditional identification technologies have significant limitations. Whereas a barcode requires a visible tag or line-of-sight optical scan, bluechiip(R) technology does not. Unlike labels, barcodes and RFID, the bluechiip(R) technology can sense the temperature of each item a tag is attached to, or embedded in.
The bluechiip(R) technology has initial applications in the healthcare industry particularly those businesses which require cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories). bluechiip(R) offers the only technology that enables accurate and reliable tracking of products including stem cells, cord blood, and other biospecimens. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the bluechiip(R) tracking solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.
The bluechiip(R) technology has other healthcare applications in pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Several other key markets outside of healthcare include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.
Further information is available at http://www.bluechiip.com
ContactAndrew McLellan
Managing Director / CEO
Bluechiip Limited
Ph: +61-457-823-470
Email: andrew.mclellan@bluechiip.com
Media
Richard Allen
Ph: +61-3-9915-6341
Oxygen Financial PR
Email: richard@oxygenpr.com.au
