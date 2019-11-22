Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is pleased to announce that it has received $847,325 from the Australian Taxation Office under the Federal Government's Research and Development (R&D) tax incentive scheme. Anatara, as of yesterday, has $4,215,439 in cash and cash equivalents and $500,000 in a term deposit totaling $4,715,439.

This refund is from Anatara's 2018-2019 research activities and reflects a period of significant investment in the Company's Gastrointestinal ReProgramming (GaRP) dietary supplement which has been shown to:(1) address dysbiosis of the microbiome;(2) reduce gut inflammation and;(3) promote mucosal healing.

Anatara's CEO, Mr. Steven Lydeamore said, "The R&D tax incentive scheme provides an important source of non-dilutive funding and enables the Company to progress the development and commercialisation of our GARP product."

Anatara will continue to execute its human health development plans and commercialisation of both GaRP and Detach(R). Looking ahead, key company milestones include:

- Data from second cohort in GaRP animal studies by end of calendar 2019

- Human clinical study protocol for GaRP by end of calendar 2019

- Targeting animal health partner(s) to license and commercialise Detach(R) by end of FY 2020

- Target license and commercialization deal(s) for GaRP in 2H 2020


About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.

    

Contact

Investor and Media inquiries

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com

Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com



