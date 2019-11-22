RC Drilling Commenced Western Queen Central Main Deposit - 3 Drill Targets
1. Western Queen Central - Deep RC drill testing targetting the down plunge position of the main shoot of the Western Queen Central pit
* High-grade gold is open down plunge
2. Western Queen Central North Extension - RC drill testing for extensions to the high-grade mineralisation north of the Western Queen Central
* High-grade gold is open down plunge, up plunge and north along strike
3. Western Queen Central South Extension - RC drill testing for extensions to the shallow mineralisation south of the Western Queen Central historic pit
* High-grade gold is open down plunge and south along strike
Aircore drilling Commenced Cranes (2km north of Western Queen Central Pit)
- Testing along strike (northeast trending) - potential to extend the current 200m strike.
- Test below the recent high-grade surface zone - define the basement mineralisation.
* The mineralisation is completely open (along strike and at depth).
About Western Queen Gold Project
The Western Queen Gold Project lies 110km NW of Mt Magnet within the Yalgoo mineral field of Western Australia ("the Project"). The Project comprises of two contiguous mining leases (M59/45 and M59/208) for a total area of 9.8 km2. The holder is Mt Magnet Gold Pty Ltd, an entity owned by Ramelius Resources (
Two mined deposits at the Western Queen Gold Project have a combined historic production of 880,000t @ 7.6 g/t Au for 215,000oz. The Western Queen (Central) Mine produced 660,000t @ 8.9 g/t Au for 189,500oz and the Western Queen South Mine (from two stages) produced 220,000t @ 3.6 g/t Au for 25,500oz.
An updated mineral resource (refer ASX announcement 6 August 2019) estimates remaining resources beneath both mined deposits of 962,000t @ 3.9 g/t Au for 120,000oz. Of note the high-grade zone below the Western Queen Central Pit hosts inferred mineral resources of 130,000t at 9.0g/t Au for 38,000 ounces.
To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XGAH9EG6
About Rumble Resources Ltd
Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.
ContactShane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au
Related Companies