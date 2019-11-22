BPH INVESTEE PATAGONIA GENETICS ACQUIRES CATALOGUE OF 24 CBD & HEMP STRAINSBPH Energy Limited (
Patagonia Genetics (Patagonia) is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired an additional 24 CBD and Hemp strains to add to its already robust collection of over 260 strains and to expedite the company's plans to commercialize its genetic library early in 2020.
The directors of Patagonia conducted a field trip to Colombia in October to inspect a unique genetic seed bank, comprising of over 150 strains, including some exceptional CBD and Hemp varieties. The breeders of the strains, the 'Buddah Twinz' boast 17 years experience in cannabis cultivation and 6 years experience in commercial cultivation and export. The Buddah Twinz recently competed at an invite only event called Dabadoo, whereby they out placed international competition and were awarded with 'Best Extracts in Colombia' and 2nd place in 'Solvent Extracts'.
After careful review of the genetics available, Patagonia selected 24 strains that it believes holds significant potential in both the medical cannabis and hemp markets. Patagonia has contracted the Buddah Twinz to conduct characterization grows in order to obtain fresh Certificates of Analysis (COA's) on each. This data will provide details on the levels of contained cannabinoids, terpene profiles, flowering periods, yield etc, thus allowing them to be marketed to large scale medical cannabis and hemp farmers.
The genetics also offer a new range of phenotypes for Patagonia to incorporate into its planned breeding program, from short flowering periods, high yields, full spectrum levels of CBD (Cannabidiol) and CBG (Cannabigerol) and other cannabinoids etc.
Patagonia intends to commercialize its genetic library via multiple avenues as early as Q1 2020:-
- Licensing flagship genetic strains;
- Sale of feminized seeds to large scale medical cannabis and hemp farmers;
- Sale of clones of flagship genetics;
- Ongoing breeding to cater to specific client cannabinoid and terpene demand; &
- Sale of medical cannabis in Chile produced by Patagonia, as well as potentially other regions via joint ventures
