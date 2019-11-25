Developing Australia's North

With activities in the Beetaloo Basin ramping up, Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is getting on with the job of adding value to their assets. Seismic acquisition is complete with processing and interpretation underway, drilling approvals are well advanced and drilling in 2020 is now fully funded following a successful capital raise.

Empire offers the most leveraged exposure for investors to these emerging basins which have the potential to transform Australia and Asia's energy markets.

Julian Malnic, Chairman of the Sydney Mining Club, interviews Managing Director Alex Underwood on the recent developments with Empire Energy and talks also about strong community engagement and indigenous support from Traditional Owners in the Northern Territory.

To view the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99727/eeg


About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a conventional oil and natural gas producer with operations in Appalachia (New York and Pennsylvania) and the MidCon (Kansas and Oklahoma).

The Company has over 14.5 million acres in the McArthur & Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory, both of which are considered highly prospective for large shale oil and gas resources. Work undertaken by the Company over the past 5 years demonstrates that the Central Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, is highly prospective, with key similarities to those extending through Oman, Siberia and Southern China and which contain resources of billions of barrels of oil equivalent.

 

Contact

Empire Energy Group Ltd
E: info@empiregp.net
T: +61-2-9251-1846
F: +61-2-9251-0244
WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net


