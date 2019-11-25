The Discovery Awards (hosted by the Halifax Discovery Center) is Atlantic Canada's most prestigious science recognition event, held annually in Halifax and is the only event dedicated to recognizing achievements in Nova Scotia specifically in the field of science and technology.
Each year, members are inducted into the Discovery Center Hall of Fame and awards are given in the categories of Youth, Professional of Distinction, Emerging Professional and Innovation.
This year, Novonix received the Innovation award for its work in the field of lithium-ion battery testing and development.
Dr Chris Burns, CEO of Novonix BTS said that it was a great thing to be recognized in our community for the outstanding work the team does every day.
"We had an opportunity to start a business around new testing technology and have now grown to so much more with development of new equipment, cell assembly and consulting work and new materials development with the team at PUREgraphite as well as our contract research with Dr. Mark Obrovac's lab at Dalhousie University," Dr Burns said.
NOVONIX Managing Director, Phil St Baker said that the recognition of the accomplishments and capabilities of the Novonix BTS team demonstrates the importance of BTS to NOVONIX and its anode production business, PUREgraphite.
"Novonix BTS is our center of excellence which we are encouraging to continue to develop and evaluate new materials, work with major battery makers and OEMs and potentially incubate new technologies for commercialization, all while continuing to provide industry leading charger equipment to companies around the world," Mr St Baker said.
The finalist video for the Novonix Innovation Award can be seen at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyca26kec7E
About NOVONIX Ltd
NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.
NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
ContactGreg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com
Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com
