Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (ETR:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provide the 2019 AGM Corporate Presentation.

- Proven and experienced management team with an exceptional track record of success.

- Executing the strategy to deliver a 5-10Mlb low cost, multi-platform global uranium portfolio.

- Deep Yellow aims to provide uranium supply security and certainty into a growing market.

- Reptile Resource has tripled in 3 years at a discovery cost of $0.10/lb.

- Several advanced M&A targets assessed with first acquisition expected in 1H 2020.

- Strong capital position and continued support from the equity market.

- Outlook for uranium is extremely positive, with nuclear power integral to meeting clean energy targets.

- China leading the way with aggressive reactor construction plans, with India, Russia and Middle East following.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H03Z0804


About Deep Yellow Limited

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.

  

Contact

John Borshoff
Managing Director/CEO
T: +61-8-9286-6999
Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
www.deepyellow.com.au



Link: 2019 AGM Corporate Presentation

