In July 2018, KFW IPEX-Bank ("KfW") was mandated by Hastings as the Lead Arranger to provide project finance loan advisory services and assistance to Hastings in relation to securing approval from Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft ("Euler Hermes") for the German government sponsored UFK scheme (untied loan guarantee).Highlights- KfW and Euler Hermes confirm continuing support for Yangibana project financing.- Negotiations on long-form term sheet initiated.- Completion of due diligence and application for credit approval targeted for Q1 2020.On 30 April 2019, Hastings received in principal eligibility for the UFK scheme for an indicative amount of up to USD140 million based on a planned off take from Schaeffler AG for 5,000 tonnes per annum of mixed rare earth carbonate from the Project's processing plant. (ASX release dated 11 June 2019.)In June 2019, Euler Hermes and the German government's Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) provided Hastings with a confirmation of their cursory favourable assessment of the Yangibana project and to proceed with the lenders due diligence process and collating documentation for credit submission to the IMC for binding credit approval pending completion of due diligence and successful loan negotiations.An all parties site visit was successfully conducted in mid-September followed by further meetings in Singapore in October with senior representatives of KfW and Euler Hermes and their legal counsels and technical advisors from Behre Dolbear Australia (BDA) as well as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Germany (PwC) acting in their role as mandated Independent Expert Advisor to Euler Hermes.KfW and Euler Hermes are now at the final stage of their independent in-depth due diligence study, which included a review of the legal, technical, environmental, social and market aspects of the Project. Whilst progressing the due diligence process, negotiations on a long-form term sheet have been initiated.KfW and Euler Hermes have reaffirmed their continuing support for the Project. Once the due diligence process is satisfactorily completed, KfW and Euler Hermes will apply for credit approval to their respective credit committees and boards. This is targeted for 1Q 2020.About Hastings Technology Metals LtdHastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.

Contact Charles Lew

Chairman

T: +65-9790-9008 /+61-8-6117-6118



Valerie Quay

Legal Counsel & Business Planning

T: +65-9781-3220 Charles LewChairmanT: +65-9790-9008 /+61-8-6117-6118Valerie QuayLegal Counsel & Business PlanningT: +65-9781-3220

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Share Placement Raises $12 million Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Investor Presentation Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Bulk Ore Sorting Trial Shows Outstanding Results Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) 18% Increase in Ore Reserves, Mine Life Extended to 13 Years Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) 13% Increase in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Quarterly Activities Report