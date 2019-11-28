Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is pleased to release to investors a copy of the presentation that Chief Executive Officer, Mr Steven Lydeamore, will present today at the Pitt Street Research Life Sciences Conference, held in Sydney, NSW.

The Company remains highly encouraged by the preclinical data reported for its Gastrointestinal ReProgramming (GaRP) dietary supplement to date. Previously announced successful in vitro and in vivo proof of concept results have provided the Company with every confidence going into a human clinical study next year. Anatara believes its GaRP dietary supplement may be the breakthrough product so desperately needed by patients suffering chronic bowel conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

In parallel, the Company is continuing discussions with multinational animal health partners to licence its non-antibiotic animal product for gut health, Detach(R), and expects to announce a partnering deal by the end of FY 2020.

Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal (GI) health products. In addition to the upcoming GaRP development and Detach(R) commercialisation milestones, Anatara is currently exploring options to build marketing capability and a pipeline of over-the-counter (OTC) gastrointestinal products for selected markets, such as Australia. Anatara is evaluating a range of evidence-based GI health consumer products, already commercialised in international markets, with negotiations underway with one potential product partner. Anatara is targeting products which are 1) currently on market in international markets, 2) market leaders in their home markets and 3) are accompanied by strong preclinical and human clinical evidence.

Anatara believes expansion of its gastrointestinal health product pipeline, through in-licencing and distribution, will provide opportunity for the Company to develop in-house OTC expertise, build brand and consumer awareness prior to the launch of Anatara's own GaRP product and increase near term revenues and return on investment for shareholders.

Anatara's CEO, Mr. Steven Lydeamore said, "We are coming into an exciting news flow period for the Company and we now have the opportunity to expand our gastrointestinal health footprint in the consumer health market in Australia. For those reasons, I am very optimistic about our future and look forward to delivering value and growth for shareholders."

About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.

    

Contact

Investor and Media inquiries

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com

Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com



