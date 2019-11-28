Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report in respect of the Feasibility Study for the Namdini Gold Project ("Namdini") in Ghana, West Africa, announced on 28 October 2019.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report can be viewed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at:
www.cardinalresources.com.au.


About Cardinal Resources Ltd

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a gold Ore Reserve of 5.1Moz (0.4 Moz Proved and 4.7 Moz Probable) and a soon to be completed Feasibility Study.

Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of 3 April 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

 

Contact

Archie Koimtsidis
CEO / MD
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +61-8-6558-0573

Alec Rowlands
IR / Corp Dev
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +1-647-256-1922

Andrew Rowell
Cannings Purple
E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au
P: +61-400-466-226

Peta Baldwin
Cannings Purple
E: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au
P: +61-455-081-008



Cardinal Files Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report

