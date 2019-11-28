Highlights:
- CapStar Rig #311 reached TD of 6,460 feet on Nov 27th at 8:00 am (US MST), two days ahead of schedule
- The Muddy (Secondary) formation was intersected at 6,056 MD feet with good oil and gas shows
- The Dakota (Target) formation was intersected at 6,279 MD feet with strong oil and gas shows
- Open hole logging and drill stem testing will be carried out over the next 48 hours
The surface hole was drilled to 2,050 feet and 8 5/8 inch surface casing was set and cemented within 24 hours of spud time. The rig then commenced drilling a 7 7/8 inch directional hole to 6,460 MD feet intersecting both the Muddy (secondary) formation and the Dakota (target) formation. The directional plan has been executed extremely close to design and there have been no unexpected geological anomalies that have caused any drilling delays.
The first hydrocarbon bearing formation (Muddy) was intersected at 6,056 MD feet. The Muddy formation had good gas and oil shows within the mud-log samples.
The primary hydrocarbon bearing formation (Dakota) was intersected at 6,279 MD feet. The Dakota formation had multiple strong oil and gas shows within the mud-log samples.
A series of geological open hole logging and drill stem testing will occur over the next 48 hours to determine the deliverability of hydrocarbons from both formations.
"The drilling of the #9-29 is ahead of schedule and there have been no unexpected operational challenges as a result of good planning and a highly competent team of drillers and contractors," said John Whisler, Managing Director. "We are excited to reach TD on target and look forward to logging and testing the well over the next 48 hours."
About EON NRG Ltd
EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) is an USA onshore focused energy exploration and production company. The Company's growth path is through drilling of high impact oil exploration wells, supported by its 100% owned and operated long life oil and gas production assets and associated cashflow. The company also has a battery minerals division with prospective leases in Nevada which are at the early stages of low-cost exploration.
ContactAustralia -
Simon Adams
CFO/Company Secretary
Email: sadams@i-og.net
Phone: +61-8-6144-0590
USA -
John Whisler
Managing Director
Email: jwhisler@i-og.net
Phone: +1-720-763-3183
Website: www.eonnrg.com
Twitter: @EonNRG
