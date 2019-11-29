The GFUN token (
Tim Mckinnon, founder and CEO of GoldFund said; "We are pleased to have great relationships with our exchanges, and even more impressed with their growth over the last 12 months since we listed GFUN".
GoldFund is preparing to launch their own Exchange for facilitating commodities trading with a launch date expected before January 2020.
GoldFund has integrated their Gold Vending Kiosk directly to the new exchange and allows gold buyers to purchase with an "ATM" like experience.
The company is inviting new token listings to participate in the launch. For full details on token creation and listing on the GoldFund exchange, please visit:
About GOLDFund.io
Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.
GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) Launches Blockchain Enabled Gold Kiosk - Buy Gold Using Mobile Phone Number
