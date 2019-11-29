Presentation Investment Summary
- 8 near term catalysts for significant re-rating to March 2019
o 1 Project - Drill program commenced
o 4 Projects - 5 Drill programs planned
o 2 Projects - Drill targeting
- Strong cash position for exploration programs and acquisitions
- Successful Technical Director - twice Prospector of the year
- Highly leveraged to exploration success
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T22132J1
About Rumble Resources Ltd
Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.
ContactShane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au
Link: AGM Presentation
