Rumble Resources Ltd ( ASX:RTR ) ( FRA:20Z ) strategically executing a pipeline of de-risked projects, providing multiple avenues to discovery.Presentation Investment Summary- 8 near term catalysts for significant re-rating to March 2019o 1 Project - Drill program commencedo 4 Projects - 5 Drill programs plannedo 2 Projects - Drill targeting- Strong cash position for exploration programs and acquisitions- Successful Technical Director - twice Prospector of the year- Highly leveraged to exploration successTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T22132J1About Rumble Resources LtdRumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.

Contact Shane Sikora

Managing Director

Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au

Phone: +61-8-6555-3980

Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au Shane SikoraManaging DirectorEmail: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.auPhone: +61-8-6555-3980Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Drilling Commenced at Earaheedy Zn-Pb Project Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Drilling Commenced Targeting High-Grade Cobalt Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Munarra Gully Update - Major Structure Hosting Cu-Au-Co Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Drilling Commenced at Western Queen Gold Project Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Panache Project Drilling Update AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Exploration Commences at Lamil Project