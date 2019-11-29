Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) strategically executing a pipeline of de-risked projects, providing multiple avenues to discovery.

Presentation Investment Summary

- 8 near term catalysts for significant re-rating to March 2019

o 1 Project - Drill program commenced

o 4 Projects - 5 Drill programs planned

o 2 Projects - Drill targeting

- Strong cash position for exploration programs and acquisitions

- Successful Technical Director - twice Prospector of the year

- Highly leveraged to exploration success

About Rumble Resources Ltd

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.

     

Contact

Shane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au



