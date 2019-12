Hastings Technology Metals Ltd ( ASX:HAS ) ( FRA:5AM ) releases the latest investment presentation. The presentation outlines the key milestones of the company since 2014 and includes extensive detail on mine planning and construction. Additionally a detailed comparison of rare earth deposits of commercial relevance.To view the Presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5A20HYTMAbout Hastings Technology Metals LtdHastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.

Contact Charles Lew

Chairman

T: +65-9790-9008 /+61-8-6117-6118



Valerie Quay

Legal Counsel & Business Planning

T: +65-9781-3220 Charles LewChairmanT: +65-9790-9008 /+61-8-6117-6118Valerie QuayLegal Counsel & Business PlanningT: +65-9781-3220

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Share Placement Raises $12 million Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Progress Update on Debt Funding for the Yangibana Project Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Bulk Ore Sorting Trial Shows Outstanding Results Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) 18% Increase in Ore Reserves, Mine Life Extended to 13 Years Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) 13% Increase in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Quarterly Activities Report