Ellis Martin was in London speaking at the Mines and Money Conference at the Islington Design Center when he had the pleasure of chatting with Daniel Major, CEO of our new sponsor Goviex Uranium (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF).

GoviEx uranium is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of its African uranium properties. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its Falea Project in Mali.

To watch the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99842/gxu


About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

    

Contact

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
+1-604-681-5529
info@goviex.com
www.goviex.com


Ellis Martin Report with Sprott Global's Rick Rule at Mines and Money London
Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit
TerraX Minerals' (CVE:TXR) Executive Chairman Gerald Panneton Discusses Kirkland Lake's Acquisition of Detour Gold
Ellis Martin Report: RECONAFRICA (CVE:RECO) A Large Canadian Junior Oil and Gas Play in Namibia
Ellis Martin Report: Triumph Gold Corp's John Anderson Discusses the Freegold Mountain Project in Canada's Yukon Territory
Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources: Exploring for High-Grade Uranium in Canada's Athabasca Basin

Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report

GoviEx Uranium


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report with Sprott Global's Rick Rule at Mines and Money London

Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit

TerraX Minerals' (CVE:TXR) Executive Chairman Gerald Panneton Discusses Kirkland Lake's Acquisition of Detour Gold

Ellis Martin Report: RECONAFRICA (CVE:RECO) A Large Canadian Junior Oil and Gas Play in Namibia

Ellis Martin Report: Triumph Gold Corp's John Anderson Discusses the Freegold Mountain Project in Canada's Yukon Territory


Read More