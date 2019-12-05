The Company is seeking, among other things, orders which require the ASX Ltd to lift the suspension and reinstate ISX's shares for quotation on the exchange.
ISX is concerned that investors are being denied the opportunity to trade their shares.
ISX is also concerned that the continuing suspension could harm the Company's standing with investors, customers and suppliers.
The Company regrets that it has been necessary to seek judicial intervention.
"We have taken this step in order to lift the suspension of ISX's shares. We are acting in the interest of our shareholders, as they have been denied the basic right to trade our shares for too long," said the Company's Chairman, Tim Hart.
The Company's Chief Executive Officer, John Karantzis, said "the company has responded promptly to each request for information from the ASX."
"We have answered scores of questions and provided more than 2000 pages of confidential documents dating back almost three years," said Mr Karantzis. "We have been patient and acted in good faith, but the Company's shares have been suspended for nine weeks."
Since the Company's shares were suspended, ISX has answered diverse questions from the ASX such as:
- Why a bundled service is billed on a bundled basis;
- Why it selected a particular European bank to hold client funds;
- How much did a change to Apple's privacy settings last year affect revenue;
- What website names are used by a customer;
- How its revenue is broken down by country; and
- Whether or not it offers services for initial coin offerings (ISX does not).
The Company believes that the interactions with the ASX during the last nine weeks raise issue of procedural fairness and good faith, as well as a substantive question about the actual reason for the suspension.
A copy of the Company's Statement of Claim is provided in the link below:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D9051NI2
About iSignthis Ltd
Australian Securities and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is the global RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.
By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 4.2Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to meet the Customer Due Diligence requirements of AML regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. Paydentity(TM) has now onboarded and verified more than 1.5m persons to an AML KYC standard.
iSignthis Paydentity(TM) service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business. iSignthis' subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, and Australia.
ISXPay(R) is a principal member of Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Diners, Discover, (China) Union Pay International and JCB International, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including SEPA, Poli Payments, Sofort, Trustly, WeChat, AliPay and others.
UAB Baltic Banking Service, a wholly owned subsidiary of iSignthis Ltd, provides API based access to SEPA Core, SEPA Instant and SEPA business scheme, for neobanks, banks, credit unions and emoney institutions, and provides a bridge to the Central Bank of Lithuania's CENTROLink service.
ContactInvestor Relations
Chris Northwood
Investor Relations Director
iSignthis Limited
chris.northwood@isignthis.com
+61 (0) 458 809 177
Media Enquiries
Mark Hawthorne
Director
Civic Financial Communications
mark.hawthorne@civicfinancial.com.au
+61 (0) 418 999 894
Investor Relations Europe
Dr Eva Reuter
Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37
Tower 185
60327 Frankfurt
e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu
+49 (0) 69 1532 5857
