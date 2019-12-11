In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Grant Ewing, the CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK). Mr. Ewing brings us up to date on the Raney Gold Project in Ontario and the Knife Lake Project in Saskatchewan (copper, silver, zinc, cobalt). Ellis also chats with James Pettit, CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) who provides an update and overview of the company's Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle with an outlook toward 2020.

To view the interviews, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99891/emr


About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

     



About Rockridge Resources Ltd

Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Knife Lake Project is located in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the 85,196-hectare property. Furthermore, the Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. Additional information about Rockridge Resources and its project portfolio can be found on the Company's website at www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com. Rockridge currently has 25.4 million shares issued and outstanding.

 



About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

     

