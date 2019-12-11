Moving the Needle for Gold and Uranium

In this segment you'll hear from Rick Rule, the President and CEO of Sprott USA at the recent Mines and Money London Conference. Ellis asks Rick about what he thinks it will take to move the needle with gold as well as a conversation about energy, specifically uranium, of which he is a proponent of.About Sprott U.S. Holdings Inc.Sprott U.S. Holdings, Inc. is a holding company made up of three separate and distinct companies: Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd., a FINRA Registered Broker/Dealer; Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Adviser offering managed accounts; and Resource Capital Investment Corporation, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser managing partnerships. These three companies make up the U.S. Subsidiaries of Sprott Inc. and are active in securities brokerage, segregated account money management and investment partnership management involving both equity and debt instruments, across the entire spectrum of the natural resources industry.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99892/rick-ruleAbout The Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

