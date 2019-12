Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Bill Cathey, President and Chief Geoscientist of Earthfield Technology, Mr. Cathey has over 25 years of potential fields interpretation experience. His clients include Chevron, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and many other major and large independent oil and gas companies. Bill has performed the entire magnetic survey interpretation of the Kavango Basin for ReconAfrica ( CVE:RECO ) ( OTCMKTS:LGDOF ). Mr. Cathey discusses the unique aspects of the company's 6.3 million acre oil shale Kavango Deep Basin Resource Opportunity in Namibia.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99918/recoAbout ReconAfricaReconAfrica (CVE:RECO) (OTCMKTS:LGDOF) is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in Namibia. ReconAfrica holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration licence in northeast Namibia which covers the entire Kavango sedimentary basin. The exploration licence covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 sq km (6.3 million acres), and based on commercial success, it entitles ReconAfrica to obtain a 25 year production licence. The Kavango Basin offers both large scale conventional and non-conventional play types.

www.reconafrica.com Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.300-1055 West Hastings StreetVancouver, British ColumbiaCanada V6E 2E9admin@reconafrica.comwww.reconafrica.com