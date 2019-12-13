Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA
) (FRA:DML
) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF
) is pleased to announced the completion of an agreement with The Council of the First Nation Abitibiwinni (Pikogan) in relation to activities undertaken during the exploration phase of the Authier Lithium Project.
To view the joint release, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LAVZMV9K
About Sayona Mining Ltd
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au
Contact
Paul Crawford
Company Secretary
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au
Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Investor Presentation - 121 Mining Investment Conference
Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Potential for New Lithium Deposit at Viau-Dallaire
Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Revised Authier DFS Shows Boost to Profitability
Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Authier North American Lithium - Investor Presentation
Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Strengthens Bid Team for North American Lithium
Related Companies
Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Quarterly Activities Report
Sayona Mining Ltd