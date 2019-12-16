Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) provide the most recent Investor Presentation December 2019.

- Focused on Australian projects

- Projects preferably to have sulphide mineralisation with high sulphide content - copper or polymetallic with copper (pyrite, pyrrhotite etc)

- Projects to have an existing copper resources with growth potential

- Sulphide Heap Leach (SHL) is ideal for stranded projects, problematic mineralogy, lack of scale and/or challenging locations

- Optimising existing operations by converting to SHL

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0SY2T4F6


About Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.

 

Contact

Cyprium Metals Ltd
T: +61 8 6169 3050
WWW: www.cypriummetals.com



Link: Investor Presentation December 2019

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) $2.3m Placement
Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Eelya South Prospect Drilling Update
Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Copper Leaches Into Solution From Column Test-Work
Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Drilling Commences at the Eelya South Prospect
Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Presentation with High-Grade Copper Surface Samples
Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Progress Report

Related Companies

Cyprium Metals Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Financial General Materials General Mining Gold Copper

Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) $2.3m Placement

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Eelya South Prospect Drilling Update

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Copper Leaches Into Solution From Column Test-Work

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Drilling Commences at the Eelya South Prospect

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Presentation with High-Grade Copper Surface Samples


Read More